Credit union donates supplies to iAcademy teachers

Listerhill Credit Union donates school supplies to teachers at iAcademy in Athens, Alabama.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Listerhill Credit Union celebrated the new school year with a large donation of school supplies to iAcademy at Athens Elementary, according to The Athens News Courier.

The donations included glue sticks, crayons and even gift cards for teachers to spend on additional school supplies. Listerhill Community Relations Specialist Sarah Evans, said a list of supplies was sent out to employees so they could help donate. The gathered supplies were delivered to the school this week, according to Evans.

“Athens has a fantastic community, and we are proud to be partnering with a great local school as we head towards our grand opening,” Evans said. “Supporting education has always been a main focus for Listerhill, and appreciating our teachers is just one of the ways that we can do this.”

iAcademy Principal Amanda Tedford said her faculty and staff were happy to get the extra supplies for the new school year.

“We are already seeing their commitment to the Athens community, and we are excited to welcome them to our town,” Tedford said.

Listerhill plans to open its first Athens branch at the corner of Bab Daly Road and U.S. 72 next year.

