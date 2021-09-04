Courtland Community Library receives money for children’s program

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - The Courtland Community Library received a grant worth $4,350 from Ascend Corp. of Decatur, according to the Decatur Daily.

The grant will pay for minor facility upgrades and a children’s reading program, according to Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles.

“Having a safe, resourceful place for community children to go to learn and study is so important, especially for those who live in this rural area without internet access,” she said.

Donnie “Hoot” Gibson presented the check to Librarian Sherry Hamilton, Town Councilman Farrell Hutto and Peebles on Friday.

