Cold front to bring rain and storms Sunday night into Monday

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with comfortable lows in the middle 60s, areas of patchy but dense fog can be expected before daybreak Sunday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with warm high temps reaching the middle to upper 80s, a few isolated to widely scattered storms can be expected during the afternoon. We are tracking a weak cold front that will move through late Sunday night into Labor Day Monday morning. No stronger storms are anticipated with this frontal passage, but locally heavy rainfall will be likely in some locations. Any slow moving or training thunderstorms could pose a risk of isolated flash flooding.

As the front drops south early Monday morning, showers will come to an end leaving us partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s. Additional storms may develop for Labor Day afternoon. The rest of the work and school week looks quite nice with highs staying below average in the low to middle 80s, isolated showers will be possible each afternoon.

