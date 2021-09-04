Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Cold front to bring rain and storms Sunday night into Monday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with comfortable lows in the middle 60s, areas of patchy but dense fog can be expected before daybreak Sunday. 

Sunday will be mostly sunny with warm high temps reaching the middle to upper 80s, a few isolated to widely scattered storms can be expected during the afternoon.  We are tracking a weak cold front that will move through late Sunday night into Labor Day Monday morning.  No stronger storms are anticipated with this frontal passage, but locally heavy rainfall will be likely in some locations.  Any slow moving or training thunderstorms could pose a risk of isolated flash flooding. 

As the front drops south early Monday morning, showers will come to an end leaving us partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s.  Additional storms may develop for Labor Day afternoon.  The rest of the work and school week looks quite nice with highs staying below average in the low to middle 80s, isolated showers will be possible each afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He and three others were trapped while installing a storm drain pipe in Huntsville.
Remembering Bobby Green, victim of Huntsville trench collapse
Motorcycle wreck on Joe Quick Road in Hazel Green
One man hospitalized in motorcycle wreck
Haley Nicole Grace
Help the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office locate missing 26-year-old
FBI issues national cyber security threat warning
City employee dies after trench collapse in Huntsville
1 killed, 2 injured in construction accident at Joe Davis Stadium

Latest News

Calm Saturday morning, expected highs in the 80s
Calm Saturday morning, expected highs in the 80s
Calm Saturday morning, expected highs in the 80s
Calm Saturday morning, expected highs in the 80s
Forecast
Saturday Morning Forecast
Labor Day weekend forecast
Labor Day weekend forecast