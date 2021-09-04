Cancer survivor hosts 5k to raise funds for others battling the disease

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - In 2015, Javan Bailey was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which is a form of cancer that affects the lymph nodes. He was only 21-years-old.

Bailey’s friends suggested he hold a 5K fundraiser to help him pay for his medical bills. His fundraiser became such a big success that now, six years later, “Run Like a Boss” is still going strong.

Bailey beat his cancer diagnosis and now the fundraiser helps others who battle the disease. This year’s race was held at the Athens Middle School football field on Saturday.

According to the organization’s website, “The Run Like a Boss organization recognizes the financial responsibilities family members take on during times like these can be overwhelming and difficult to recover from.”

If you would like to support the organization, you can visit the website here.

