Calm Saturday morning, expected highs in the 80s

By Abigail Degler
Sep. 4, 2021
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Saturday is starting off calm, with current temperatures in the 60s and expected highs in the 80s!

The Valley is steering clear of any showers today. We will see a few clouds as we go into midday, but that’s about it.

Rain will move in Sunday evening and spill into your Monday plans. The good news is it’s not a wash for your holiday weekend. Just keep an eye on the skies if you’re going to be on water.

Expect the 80s for most of the next 10 days and isolated to scattered showers.

