Calhoun Community College hosts vaccine clinics on campus for students and community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Community College system has stepped in to help more people get vaccinated.

Hakima Davis is a cosmetology student at Drake State Community and Technical College. She’s been vaccinated and is pushing other students to roll up their sleeves and do the same.

“I have family members that are older and my grandmother, she is 86. My mother has some ailments and I have a kid and see how it’s affecting them drastically,” said Davis.

It’s a statewide effort, more than 70 clinics have already happened, and 30 more are planned.

“We just got back to school on August 16, everything was online and it’s very hard to be in this field doing everything online,” said Davis.

Calhoun Community College is also hosting vaccine clinics for students.

Nursing Student Alexis Cagle received her first dose two weeks ago.

“The main reason it was important to me is that it would keep my patients safe and as a nurse, that’s your first priority and you have to be healthy to provide them care,” said Cagle.

Calhoun Community College’s next vaccine clinic will be held on September 7th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The next free vaccine clinic will be at Drake State Community and Technical College on September 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 .m. to 4 p.m.

