Auto supplier plans $50 million expansion in Alabama

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) - A German auto supplier plans to expand its facility in Alabama and will hire 125 new workers.

REHAU is marking its 25th anniversary in Cullman, Alabama. It recently secured a contract to build exterior polymer-based components for Mercedes-Benz SUVs. The company announced plans to invest $50 million in the expansion. Gov. Kay Ivey says the investment shows that the Alabama-Germany partnership has never been stronger.

