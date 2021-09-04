Deals
Auto supplier plans $50 million expansion in Alabama

Rehau sign
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) - A German auto supplier plans to expand its facility in Alabama and will hire 125 new workers.

REHAU is marking its 25th anniversary in Cullman, Alabama. It recently secured a contract to build exterior polymer-based components for Mercedes-Benz SUVs. The company announced plans to invest $50 million in the expansion. Gov. Kay Ivey says the investment shows that the Alabama-Germany partnership has never been stronger.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

