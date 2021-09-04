Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Athens-Limestone Hospital to join moment of silence Tuesday

Source: WAFF
Athens Limestone Hospital(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens-Limestone Hospital officials announced that the hospital will join hospitals across Alabama in hosting a moment of silence for the more than 12,000 who have lost their lives to COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic.

The Alabama Hospital Association called on all Alabama residents to participate in a statewide moment of silence at noon on Tuesday. The association said in a release, it wants to not only remember those who lost their battle to the deadly virus but also those who continue to fight it.

Staff at Athens-Limestone Hospital will meet on the hospital’s Market Street lawn for an outdoor moment of silence, according to The Athens News Courier.

“This disease has caused such devastation and heartbreak for so many Alabamians that we believe this is very much needed,” Athens-Limestone Hospital Spokesperson Felicia Lambert said.

Alabama Hospital Association President Donald E. Williamson said that it’s likely everyone in the state has known someone negatively affected by COVID-19.

“Seeing the dramatic loss of lives and the awful sickness caused by the virus has been extremely challenging for our hospitals and their staff and physicians, and we thought it might be helpful and healing for us all to have a few collective minutes of silent reflection and prayer,” Williamson said.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He and three others were trapped while installing a storm drain pipe in Huntsville.
Remembering Bobby Green, victim of Huntsville trench collapse
Motorcycle wreck on Joe Quick Road in Hazel Green
One man hospitalized in motorcycle wreck
Haley Nicole Grace
Help the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office locate missing 26-year-old
City employee dies after trench collapse in Huntsville
1 killed, 2 injured in construction accident at Joe Davis Stadium
48 Blitz Week 2
48 Blitz: Week 2 scores and highlights

Latest News

Rehau sign
Auto supplier plans $50 million expansion in Alabama
Generic school bus
Waterloo High School switching to hybrid schedule
Listerhill Credit Union donates school supplies to teachers at iAcademy in Athens, Alabama.
Credit union donates supplies to iAcademy teachers
The Slag Yard music venue closes until further notice only two weeks after opening.
Slag Yard music venue closed two weeks after opening