Athens-Limestone Hospital to join moment of silence Tuesday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens-Limestone Hospital officials announced that the hospital will join hospitals across Alabama in hosting a moment of silence for the more than 12,000 who have lost their lives to COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic.

The Alabama Hospital Association called on all Alabama residents to participate in a statewide moment of silence at noon on Tuesday. The association said in a release, it wants to not only remember those who lost their battle to the deadly virus but also those who continue to fight it.

Staff at Athens-Limestone Hospital will meet on the hospital’s Market Street lawn for an outdoor moment of silence, according to The Athens News Courier.

“This disease has caused such devastation and heartbreak for so many Alabamians that we believe this is very much needed,” Athens-Limestone Hospital Spokesperson Felicia Lambert said.

Alabama Hospital Association President Donald E. Williamson said that it’s likely everyone in the state has known someone negatively affected by COVID-19.

“Seeing the dramatic loss of lives and the awful sickness caused by the virus has been extremely challenging for our hospitals and their staff and physicians, and we thought it might be helpful and healing for us all to have a few collective minutes of silent reflection and prayer,” Williamson said.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.