Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Trash Pandas honor U.S. Military killed in Afghanistan with 13 reserved seats

Trash Pandas reserve 13 seats at Thursday night's game
Trash Pandas reserve 13 seats at Thursday night's game(Rocket City Trash Pandas)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thirteen seats were specially reserved at the Rocket City Trash Pandas game Thursday night.

On August 26, 13 service members and dozens of Afghans died in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. Now, many restaurants and businesses are doing what they can to honor those American lives lost.

If you had a ticket to Thursday night’s baseball game at Toyota Field, you may have noticed 13 reserved seats. They were set aside for those 13 fallen heroes.

Many restaurants, bars and breweries have set up similar tributes, displaying 13 beers or drinks on a table.

When the Trash Pandas posted a photo of the row of seats on Instagram, many people flooded the comment section with appreciation and support.

The post reads, “13 seats set aside for 13 heroes we lost fighting overseas. ❤️ us”.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hunt Park
1 killed, 2 injured in construction accident at Joe Davis Stadium
Police charge suspect with capital murder after teen found dead in Florence
Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin
Governor Ivey appoints new Limestone County Sheriff
Chad Black was reported missing on Monday, August 30.
Missing swimmer found alive at High Falls Park
1 dead, 3 injured following three-vehicle crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Colbert County 911 Center gets new technology system
Colbert County 911 Center new medical profile can speed up first responder response time
Limestone County community showing support to the new Sheriff
Community shares support for new Limestone County Sheriff
48 Blitz Week 2 Preview Show
48 Blitz Week 2 Preview Show
Limestone County community showing support to the new Sheriff
Limestone County community showing support to the new Sheriff