Trash Pandas honor U.S. Military killed in Afghanistan with 13 reserved seats

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thirteen seats were specially reserved at the Rocket City Trash Pandas game Thursday night.

On August 26, 13 service members and dozens of Afghans died in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. Now, many restaurants and businesses are doing what they can to honor those American lives lost.

If you had a ticket to Thursday night’s baseball game at Toyota Field, you may have noticed 13 reserved seats. They were set aside for those 13 fallen heroes.

Many restaurants, bars and breweries have set up similar tributes, displaying 13 beers or drinks on a table.

When the Trash Pandas posted a photo of the row of seats on Instagram, many people flooded the comment section with appreciation and support.

The post reads, “13 seats set aside for 13 heroes we lost fighting overseas. ❤️ us”.

