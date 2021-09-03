Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Sheriff: 11-month-old Calhoun Co. baby dies after fall into septic tank

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office vehicle
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 11-month-old baby died Wednesday evening after falling into a septic tank in Alexandria, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.

The tragic incident happened around 7 p.m. That’s when Sheriff Wade says the child was playing with other children outside a home while his father was helping someone work on a car nearby.

The man, according to authorities, found the baby had fallen into the septic tank of the house through a plastic cover. The father of the baby was able to get them out and we’re told he performed CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The baby was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City employee dies after trench collapse in Huntsville
1 killed, 2 injured in construction accident at Joe Davis Stadium
48 Blitz Play of the Week - sponsored by Boarhog's Barbeque
Play of the Week
Ethel Poon says she wasn't planning on getting the vaccine, until she got sick.
Huntsville woman says she’ll now get vaccinated after being hospitalized with COVID-19
Alabama Department of Public Health introduces COVID-19 vaccine initiative
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Amendment passed to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs a little longer

Latest News

60-second forecast with Abigail Degler
A 60 second look at the Labor Day Weekend forecast
Trash Pandas reserve seats for fallen soldiers
Trash Pandas reserve seats for fallen soldiers
City employee dies after trench collapses Thursday in Huntsville
City employee dies after trench collapses Thursday in Huntsville
Ricardo Bass set to appear in court on September 21
Ricardo Bass set to appear in court on September 21
Multiple school systems extend mask mandates
Multiple school systems extend mask mandates