Remembering Bobby Green, victim of Huntsville trench collapse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A life lost on the job: Friends and family are mourning the death of Bobby Green.

Green was one of three men working to install a storm drain pipe when the tunnel collapse.

It happened Thursday at the north end of John Hunt Park.

Green worked for the city since 2018, but we’re told he worked for Huntsville about six years before that.

We talked to one of his former coworkers from another employer who says he was full of life.

“When he walked in the room would light up a little bit. We were always kind of practical joking. Hard-working guy. I still don’t have the words to express. And my heart just goes out to his family. Condolences to them. Can’t even imagine having to deal with something like that,” says William Hampton.

Huntsville city representatives tell us they are not sure when work will resume on the site at John Hunt Park, but we’re told there will be grief counselors there on Tuesday.

The two other men involved are expected to be ok.

As for the accident, we will continue to ask questions about the investigation and keep you updated.

He and three others were trapped while installing a storm drain pipe in Huntsville. (Royal Funeral Home Inc.)

