Police officer chases chicken across the road

By Justin Reyes and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Apparently, to get away from the police in Texas!

KGNS reported a video is making rounds on social media showing a Laredo police officer chasing a little chicken near International and Loop 20. Sarahi Rodriguez shared footage of the fowl’s getaway.

There’s no word on what led to the chicken run, but it may be a coincidence that it’s right in front of Bush’s Chicken restaurant.

Maybe the little guy tried to make a break for it.

Needless to say, we don’t know if he was apprehended or if he evaded arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

