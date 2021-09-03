Parent reacts to Fort Payne City Schools mask extension policy

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A north Alabama school system is extending its masking guidelines. School leaders hope the decision will help protect students and staff.

After talking to local health officials and seeing COVID-19 cases increase throughout the community, Fort Payne City School leaders have decided to extend face coverings inside the classroom and buildings until October 1.

The policy was originally set to expire on Friday.

Parent Nicole Goggans was happy to hear the news. Her daughter attends Fort Payne High School.

“She’s loving being around her friends again and inside the classroom. Last year it was just the anxiety of being away from her friends and catching the COVID,” said Goggans.

Goggans said her entire family is vaccinated, which she believes has made her daughter more comfortable at school.

She said she has also lost friends from COVID and knows the devastating impact the virus can have on a family and community.

“With the new variants, we are not sure who all it has affected, but it has affected the younger generation. I have even lost friends myself to COVID, and then a lot of the younger children are getting it as well,” said Goggans.

Fort Payne City Schools will host a second vaccine dose clinic on Friday at the gym from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Goggans said she is hopeful that more people will do their part by getting vaccinated or masking to reduce the spread.

Albertville City School leaders will also be extending mandatory mask policies for at least another two weeks.

