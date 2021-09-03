Deals
Moulton receives $200K grant for sewer services improvement

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Good news for Moulton!

On Friday, Governor Kay Ivey announced a $200,000 grant to improve sewer services for residents in the city.

The funds authorized by the Governor will allow the city to replace nearly 3,000 feet of sewer lines with larger lines.

Moulton officials will also be able to improve a pump station. The project will improve flow to the city’s wastewater treatment facility and prevent backflows of the system.

“A sewer system is a vital component of a municipality that provides an essential service to residents,” Gov. Ivey said. “Ensuring that a system is functioning properly is a necessity, and city officials are to be commended for their response to this need. I am pleased to assist in this project through our state’s partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission.”

The city of Moulton pledged $119,978 in local funds for the project as well.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

