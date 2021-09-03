Deals
Mask mandate expires tomorrow; school board will not discuss at next meeting

By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The mask mandate for Madison County Schools is set to expire Friday, September 3.

One county school official says Superintendent Allen Perkins will make an announcement on the mask mandate tomorrow afternoon. Tonight, the school board is set to meet, but that policy is not on the agenda. However, one county school official said several parents are set to go to the meeting to have their voices heard.

Madison County started the year with no mask mandate in place on August 4. Eight days later, they put the policy in place. This was due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.

It looks as though the mandate did have an impact. One week ago, the system reported 641 students and staff with positive COVID-19 tests. This week, that number was reduced to 481. In some schools, like Harvest Elementary, Buckhorn High School and Buckhorn Middle School, the number of infections was cut down by more than half!

That board meeting is happening tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison County Board of Education at 1275 Jordan Road.

