Mask mandate set to end today for Madison County Schools

By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today may be the last day students at Madison County Schools have to wear masks.

The mask mandate expires on Friday. Superintendent Allen Perkins can decide to either extend the mask mandate or allow it to expire. School county officials tell WAFF Perkins will make that decision this afternoon.

COVID-19 cases at Madison County schools have gone down dramatically. At some schools, cases were reduced by half. They put the mandate into effect because of rising covid-19 cases in our state.

While cases in schools are getting better, the threat of COVID-19 in Alabama is still alive and well The mask mandate went into effect August 12, when the state reported almost 4 thousand new cases. Right now, those numbers are even higher. Yesterday, the state reported about 52 hundred cases. One big concern: the high rates of COVID-19 in kids and teenagers. Alabama’s Department of Health says there are five times the amount kids with COVID-19 than there was a year ago.

