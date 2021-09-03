Local universities prep for college football kickoff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “We’re just excited about it. We just need to stay safe and get the ball moving.” That’s what Bryan Hicks, the Director of Athletics at Alabama A&M, has to say about this upcoming college football season. It all kicks off this weekend. All of your favorite teams are getting ready to play this Saturday.

Many colleges are enforcing COVID-19 restrictions so they can try and stay safe and play ball but leaders say things will look a little more normal this year. Last season, only a limited amount of fans could cheer on their favorite teams in the stands. This year, many college teams are packing fans in stadiums. They are operating at 100 percent capacity. However, when you look around, you will probably still see masks. Masks are optional at University of North Alabama games. However, masks are mandatory at Alabama A&M.

A&M officials also told me that their entire football team is vaccinated. They said it’s important to do everything they can to keep each other safe. “We understand the severity of it.” Alabama A&M’s head football coach, Connell Maynor said. “95% of people who are hospitalized are unvaccinated and so we understand that over 600 thousand people have died, unvaccinated. So, we understand how serious it can be. It’s about everyone that comes in contact with our parents, our uncles, our kids.”

Alabama A&M will take the field as reigning SWAC champions. Both Alabama A&M and UNA kick off their seasons this Saturday at 6 p.m.

