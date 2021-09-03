Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Jesse Jackson’s wife headed home from hospital after COVID

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's...
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kiran Chekka, Covid Administration Physician at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. A family statement released Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 , also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson’s wife will be released from a Chicago hospital where she has been treated for COVID-19.

A statement Friday from Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, doesn’t specify when his 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, would be released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Rev. Jackson,  a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred recently to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

He has been vaccinated against the virus, but he says Jacqueline, also a civil rights activist, had not been vaccinated because of a “preexisting condition” that worried them.

The couple were admitted to Northwestern on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City employee dies after trench collapse in Huntsville
1 killed, 2 injured in construction accident at Joe Davis Stadium
48 Blitz Play of the Week - sponsored by Boarhog's Barbeque
Play of the Week
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Amendment passed to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs a little longer
Alabama Department of Public Health introduces COVID-19 vaccine initiative
Ethel Poon says she wasn't planning on getting the vaccine, until she got sick.
Huntsville woman says she’ll now get vaccinated after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Latest News

He and three others were trapped while installing a storm drain pipe in Huntsville.
Remembering Bobby Green, victim of Huntsville trench collapse
Many businesses in Decatur are encouraging employees to vaccinate
Decatur Chamber of Commerce President pushing for vaccines
Project Unify left Decatur with a trailer full of supplies for Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana
Decatur volunteers share stories from volunteering in Louisiana
President Joe Biden makes remarks Friday before touring a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana,...
Biden walks storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’