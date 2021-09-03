Deals
Jackson County murder, arson suspect appears in court

By Stefante Randall
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged with arson and murder appeared in court on Thursday at the Jackson County Courthouse for his preliminary hearing.

Timothy Cooper is accused of starting a fire at John Homes Apartment complex in Section over the summer. That fire killed 80-year-old Sharon Kay Tarver.

READ MORE: Man arrested for arson, murder in connection to fatal Jackson County fire

According to a Jackson County Sheriff investigator, the fire started in Cooper’s apartment unit. It eventually spread to two connected units.

A neighbor witnessed and recorded Cooper running away naked from the burning building into nearby woods. Cooper was yelling that he had started the fire and wanted to go to hell, according to testimony in court.

His case was bound over to a grand jury.

For now, Timothy Cooper will remain in the Jackson County Jail on a $225,000 bond.

