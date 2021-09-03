How to be prepared for severe weather in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Heavy winds and rain shook the Tennessee Valley earlier this week. This was a wake up call for some, making them wonder if they are ready for a natural disaster. This is just in time for September, National Preparedness Month.

Even though we are hundreds of miles from the coast, we still saw the impacts of Hurricane Ida. We can’t let our guard down yet because there is three months left of hurricane season. NOAA says this is an above-average hurricane season, so we should expect more storms. Not to mention, fall tornado season is just weeks away. Many groups like the Red Cross say climate change is making these disasters more intense. Red Cross says there are three things you can do to be prepared. Make an emergency kit, create a plan and stay informed. Your kit should include things like a flashlight, non-perishable food and first aid supplies.

Jeff Birdwell, the EMA director in Madison County, emphasizes these points. He says the most important thing for you to do is be prepared for harsh weather.

“Prepare now, plan now. In the case of tornadoes, at least when there’s a hurricane coming through, I cannot tell you how many phone calls I got the day before the storm was supposed to hit wanting to know where the shelters are or various questions related to how they needed to react if it got bad.” He said, “and just to be honest why did you want to wait that long.”

