Highs in the 80s throughout your Labor Day weekend

By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Mostly clear out there this morning with temperatures hovering in the 50s and 60s. A beautiful start to your holiday weekend!

Your finally Friday forecast is looking pretty good with highs in the 80s and the Valley steering clear of any showers. We will see a few clouds as we go into midday, but that’s about it.

For the weekend, things are still easy going for your Saturday but rain will move in starting Sunday and spill into your Monday plans. The good news is it’s not a wash for your holiday weekend. Just keep an eye on the radar or the skies if you’re going to be on the water.

Little change in the forecast following the weekend, we will see the 80s for most of the next 10 days and isolated to scattered showers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

