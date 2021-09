MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing person.

According to MCSO, 26-year-old Haley Nicole Grace may be currently in the Jefferson County area.

Contact the Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034 with any relevant information.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing person 26 year old Haley Nicole Grace. Ms. Grace... Posted by Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.