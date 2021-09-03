First Alert Forecast
Cooler than normal into next week.
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
It looks like a perfect Labor Day weekend forecast. Expect comfortable evenings and morning with lows in the 60s and evening temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances develop late Sunday and will continue into Monday afternoon. Another brief cooldown will move in Wednesday night into Thursday next week.
