Decatur volunteers share stories from volunteering in Louisiana

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A group of volunteers based in Decatur made their way to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made it’s devastating landfall.

Volunteer group Project Unify helps with many areas hit by disasters. Outreach Minister Cody Michael says the damage in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida was some of the worst he’s ever seen. Project Unify left Decatur with a trailer full of supplies and made their way to LaPlace, Louisiana.

“You meet people that their houses are still flooded, their yard might have a tiny strip that’s not underwater and so they’re having to walk like you know 14 or 15 blocks to get out of the water just to go get something,” said Michael.

Michael says they spent their time cleaning up yards and giving out supplies and met a lot of storm victims along the way.

“We talked to one lady who was a nurse and she was just begging us if we can get tarps on her roof, she can go back and relieve her coworkers that are in the hospitals that are having to fight with all the COVID stuff. So, in the middle of all this she’s just asking can you help me get my house so I can go help others,” said Michael

Michael says they haven’t even got to the worst-hit areas yet, and the damage they saw was awful. He says more supplies, and work is needed.

“You get areas like Tennessee which we were just in, had been overwhelmed after their flooding. But there’s a whole lot that Louisiana still needs and so trying to just get there and as they open up towns after search and rescue to be able to move in and try to keep helping as we go is crucially important,” said Michael.

You can help with Project Unify’s efforts by donating supplies or money to Decatur Church of Christ.

