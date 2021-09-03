Deals
Decatur police looking for robbery suspect

Police say this person robbed a Jet Pep gas station in Decatur
Police say this person robbed a Jet Pep gas station in Decatur(DPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are looking for a person they say is a suspect in a Decatur robbery.

According to police, someone robbed the Jet Pep gas station on 6th Ave NE. Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing jeans and a black t-shirt on the day of the robbery.

The Decatur Police Department hopes you can help them identify this robbery suspect.
The Decatur Police Department hopes you can help them identify this robbery suspect.(DPD)

Have you seen this person? If you have information about the incident or the suspect, you are urged to contact Detective Tony Vest at 256-341-4637 or email tvest@decatur-al.gov.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 256-341-4644.

