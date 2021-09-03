Decatur Chamber of Commerce President pushing for vaccines

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Many local businesses are short-staffed, and rising COVID cases are compounding that problem. Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce President Crystal Brown says the majority of local business are having this issue. She says a lot of business owners say the Delta wave of COVID is hitting them hard.

“It’s important that people consider getting vaccinated, getting back to normal so that we can continue to have a vibrant economy,” said Brown.

Brown says the delta variant and worker shortages are a double setback.

“It’s making it very difficult for employers to have their staff present daily and kind of to know whose gonna be in whose gonna be out,” said Brown.

Brown says the majority of businesses are dealing with both of these problems and vaccines are the solution.

“It’s important. I think it’s the only way we’re gonna be able to curb the spread of the virus,” said Brown.

Convincing employees to get vaccinated can be a problem too.

“They’re having to balance between making the vaccine mandatory or not and most are leaning towards not making it mandatory because then you run the risk of your employees going elsewhere for employment,” said Brown.

That’s why outreach about vaccine safety and effectiveness, is so important.

“I don’t think we should be trying to scare people into getting the vaccine, I think we should be trying to educate people,” said Brown.

Brown says she knows the area’s businesses will survive this, and getting vaccinated will make the difference.

