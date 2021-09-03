Community shares support for new Limestone County Sheriff

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday was Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin’s first full day on the job. Governor Ivey appointed McLaughlin Wednesday to serve the remainder of former Sheriff Mike Blakely’s term.

Thursday marks exactly one month since the position became up for grabs, and an overwhelming amount of community members say Governor Ivey made the right choice.

”He has a servant’s heart, there’s no doubt about that and the folks in Limestone County that don’t know him, they will see that soon,” said close friend of McLaughlin, Micky Wolfe.

McLaughlin replaced Coroner Mike West, who served as interim Sheriff after long-time Sheriff Mike Blakely was convicted of theft and ethics charges in a major corruption trial. Wolfe says it’s not the “9-5 Josh” that impresses him, it’s who he is as a person.

“The cliché goes ‘he’d give you the shirt off his back’ and that’s the type of guy Josh is. You could call him at 2 o’clock in the morning, he would be in his car headed your way, no questions asked and that’s the type of guy Josh McLaughlin is,” said Wolfe.

McLaughlin isn’t a stranger to the Sheriff’s office. He previously served as a Lieutenant Narcotics Investigator for the department before his most recent role as Chief Investigator for the District Attorney’s Office.

“He has been in some shape, form or fashion of law enforcement for his entire career. I mean he has just dedicated his entire career to be that of a public servant,” said Lauren Hardison.

Hardison says she’s known McLaughlin her whole life, and that he embodies honesty and integrity. Both Hardison and Wolfe say he was already a huge part of the community.

“Obviously, he’s worked in Limestone County for years, he’s from Limestone County, he knows the ins and the outs, he knows a lot of the people in Limestone County,” said Wolfe.

Sheriffs are an elected position, so McLaughlin will serve the remainder of Blakley’s term. Voters will have a chance to weigh in on the position in 2022.

