Colbert County 911 Center new medical profile can speed up first responder response time

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The 911 system in Colbert County has a new tool to help you in an emergency situation.

911 operators answer the call for people dealing with difficult situations. Sometimes in those moments, it’s hard to find the words to describe what’s happening.

A new piece of technology in the Colbert County 911 center can help during those frantic moments and that’s the RapidSOS program. It’s a medical system that allows you to quickly send life-saving information to 911.

“Let’s say someone calls and they are unable to speak to us or some situation is going on, all that information is there, we have that. Also, if they can speak to us and they just maybe forget to tell us a few things that are going on, we have that information for the emergency responders and it is also faster for our call intake,” said Cory Mills.

Making the medical profile is simple.

You decide how much information to put down. You can list your allergies, medical history, medications and emergency contacts.

“You have all of that information right there in front of you when you need it,” said Mills.

Right now, the new system is still in its early stages. Dispatchers are encouraging residents to fill out the profile

“Not many people know about it so once we get more people to do it, I think it’ll be a lot easier for us to see the benefits of it and how that’ll be helpful for us,” said Mills.

To find out more information or to create a profile, click here.

