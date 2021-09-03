Alabama schools report 9,195 COVID cases this week; 59 districts yet to provide data

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge in Alabama, and it’s affects are being felt in schools across the state.

On Friday, Alabama public school districts reported 9,195 COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week. That’s double the number of cases reported from the week prior when just 52 districts provided data, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 schools dashboard.

The number of affected students/teachers is almost certainly higher, however, as a number of school systems have yet to report any data. The 9,200 confirmed cases are reported by just 84 of the state’s 143 public school districts. A total of 59 districts have yet to provide any data.

Only 84 of 143 school districts had reported numbers to the state as of Friday morning. (Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

Among the school systems that provided data:

Montgomery County - 209 cases

Butler County - 36 cases

Dallas County - 97 cases

Pike County - 64 cases

Less than a month into the new school year, seven Montgomery Public Schools have shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

Some of the state’s largest school systems in counties like Madison, Jefferson and Mobile reported more than 600 cases each while systems in places like Autauga, Elmore and Macon counties have yet to provide any data.

On Thursday, State Superintendent Eric Mackey said he expects to see more schools going to mandatory masking and remote learning as delta variant cases continue to spread. He fears thousands of Alabama school children are behind in their learning.

