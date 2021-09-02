Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs staying comfortable in the 80s.

Calm and clear conditions will spill over into your evening with temperatures dipping into the lower 60s overnight.

We continue the wonderful weather into your finally Friday with temperatures clinging to the 80s, but gaining a little warmth thanks to the dry streak.

We will see temperatures bounce back to normal going into the weekend with chances for showers popping up as well.

Labor Day has a little bit more rain forecasted, but for your holiday weekend in total it is not expected to be a wash.

The next 10 days brings the 80s, sunshine and some rain back into the Valley.

