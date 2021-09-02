Deals
Sunny skies expected for your Friday & Saturday

By Brad Travis
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Calm and clear conditions will dip into the lower 60s overnight.

We continue the wonderful weather into Friday with temperatures clinging to the 80s, but gaining a little warmth. We will see temperatures bounce back going into the weekend with chances for showers popping up as well.

Labor Day has a little bit more rain forecasted, but for your holiday weekend in total it is not expected to be a wash.

The next 10 days brings the 80s and some rain back into the Valley.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

