Sunny skies expected for your Friday & Saturday

Calm and clear conditions will dip into the lower 60s overnight.

We continue the wonderful weather into Friday with temperatures clinging to the 80s, but gaining a little warmth. We will see temperatures bounce back going into the weekend with chances for showers popping up as well.

Labor Day has a little bit more rain forecasted, but for your holiday weekend in total it is not expected to be a wash.

The next 10 days brings the 80s and some rain back into the Valley.

