Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Ricardo Bass preliminary hearing set for end of September

Ricardo Bass
Ricardo Bass(Decatur Police Department)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A double murder suspect, who was wanted by Huntsville and Decatur police for murders in each city, is set to appear in court later this month.

Ricardo Bass was located by U.S. Marshals in Madison County Tuesday night after being on the run for several days following the deadly shooting of Mark Allen Nicholson at the Wavaho gas station in Decatur on Aug. 19.

READ MORE: Decatur Police identify victim, name suspect wanted in Wavaho homicide

According to court documents, video surveillance shows Bass searching and taking property from Nicholson after shooting him.

Ricardo Bass’ preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Morgan County Courthouse.

READ MORE: Decatur police arrest murder suspect wanted for both Huntsville, Decatur homicides

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin
Governor Ivey appoints new Limestone County Sheriff
Chad Black was reported missing on Monday, August 30.
Missing swimmer found alive at High Falls Park
Police charge suspect with capital murder after teen found dead in Florence
1 dead, 3 injured following three-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Ricardo Bass
Decatur police arrest murder suspect wanted for both Huntsville, Decatur homicides

Latest News

Jimmy Spencer
Attorneys in Jimmy Spencer’s murder trial file motion to prevent “in memoriam” apparel to be worn
Growing number of children in Alabama ICUs
Growing number of children in Alabama ICUs
WAFF 48 News Today
WAFF 48 News Today
No plans to discuss mask mandate at next Madison County School Board meeting
No plans to discuss mask mandate at next Madison County School Board meeting