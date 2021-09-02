Ricardo Bass preliminary hearing set for end of September

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A double murder suspect, who was wanted by Huntsville and Decatur police for murders in each city, is set to appear in court later this month.

Ricardo Bass was located by U.S. Marshals in Madison County Tuesday night after being on the run for several days following the deadly shooting of Mark Allen Nicholson at the Wavaho gas station in Decatur on Aug. 19.

According to court documents, video surveillance shows Bass searching and taking property from Nicholson after shooting him.

Ricardo Bass’ preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Morgan County Courthouse.

