2 injured, 1 worker still trapped in construction accident at John Hunt Park

John Hunt Park(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least three people were injured after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Huntsville Thursday afternoon.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed at least three people were injured. Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire and Rescue are currently on the scene of this accident.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, workers were installing a storm pipe in John Hunt Park near Joe Davis Stadium when the trench collapsed.

All three men involved in the accident are City of Huntsville Public Works Employees.

Authorities say one worker was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second worker was rescued and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue are performing rescue efforts at this time and has a visual on the third worker, according to HPD.

Stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

