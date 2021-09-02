Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Jackson County escapee back in custody

William Holt
William Holt(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate in Jackson County is back in custody after escaping his work detail on Wednesday.

According to Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, inmate William Holt was helping unload a truck around 8 a.m. when he ran into the nearby wood.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Holt was located in the woods near Willow Street. Limestone County Correctional Facility K-9 team along with, ALEA, Scottsboro, Section and Pisgah Police Departments assisted with recapturing Holt.

An escape charge is pending.

