Fundraiser by Outlaw Offroad to support family of deceased VBC employee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Family and friends are celebrating the life of Christopher Easter. He died while working at the Von Braun Center.

Easter was found under a utility vehicle that slipped off a jack. Those who gathered tonight are also raising money to leave for his children’s education.

Friends and family of Christopher Easter say he was a lover and good Samaritan.

“He never left us without giving us a hug and telling us he loved us. He was always there for us,” said Christopher’s sister.

“And he did that Saturday before he left for work. He said I love you I will see you in a couple of hours,” said Christopher’s wife Crystal.

Crystal did not know that I love you would be the last one.

“We are still deeply in shock. We are so happy to be out here tonight with this turnout with how much people loved him and how great he was.”

Easter is very involved in the jeep group Outlaw Offroad.

His wife drove his jeep to a fundraiser tonight at Furniture Factory.

The organizer of the fundraiser and owner of Outlander Offroad, Jerrell Reynolds, says the money raised for the family tonight will leave a part of him here on earth for his children.

“I want to raise $10,000. That is going to go to the Christopher Easters children’s college fund,” said Reynolds.

Crystal says this college fund is the best way to remember his life.

“If you knew Chris you knew that you were loved. You knew that he would do anything for you. I want to make sure his kids know that,” said Crystal.

Christopher Easter’s visitation is September 2 at 12:30 at Berryhill Funeral Home. Following will be the funeral service starting at 2 p.m.

Easter’s death is believed to be an accident, but the investigation is still ongoing.

There is also a GoFundMe set up for the family. You can find that link here.

