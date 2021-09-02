Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Crime of the Week: Stealing credit cards from cars

By Trent Butler
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s one of the easiest crimes in the book - open a car door and take what’s inside. Well this time, a credit card was inside and allowed several crooks to go on a shopping spree.

This week, the Crime Stoppers are showing you why you can’t ever let your guard down, and why you always need to lock your car!

Not one, but multiple people are seen on surveillance video going on an illegal shopping spree at Lowe’s. Police say the credit card con job happened after a wallet was swiped from a company car at Colsa Corporation.

Do you know the card cons? If so, you could be in line, for a four-figure reward.

If it leads to an arrest, you could qualify for up to $1,000 from the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers. Call 53-CRIME, text or email your info.

