Cool & clear to start with a spectacular day ahead!

Happy Thursday! Get ready for a beautiful stretch of weather as we move towards the weekend!

It is beautiful out there to start off today! Lower humidity has allowed temperatures to fall into the low to mid 60s for much of the Valley. Skies are clear and should stay that way all day long. Wind from the north at 10 mph will keep humidity low, making highs in the mid-80s feel comfortable! Should be a great day to get outdoors.

Here’s a tip: Turn off the A/C before you go to bed tonight and open those windows! Temperatures overnight and into Friday will be some of the coolest we have seen in two months! Expecting many communities to wake up in the upper 50s with a few low 60s. Friday will provide plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

The holiday weekend looks to be nice as well! Sunshine and temperatures into the mid to upper 80s all three days, but there will be a few storm chances Sunday. That looks to be the only day that is of concern or outdoor events. Monday looks great too, with highs in the mid-80s and sunshine. However, humidity shouldn’t be astronomical, which makes it feel much more comfortable! Outdoor plans should be all systems go!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.