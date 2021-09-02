Attorneys in Jimmy Spencer’s murder trial file motion to prevent “in memoriam” apparel to be worn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Attorneys for a Marshall County capital murder suspect, who is accused of killing three people, have filed a motion to prevent “in memoriam” apparel to be worn during his trial.

Jimmy Spencer was arrested in July 2018 in connection to the murders of Marie Kitchens Martin, her great-grandson Colton Ryan Lee, and Martha Reliford.

According to the motion filed, the victims’ family members have worn “in-memoriam” t-shirts to court and Spencer’s attorneys are asking the judge to ban that for his trial. His trial date is set for Jan. 10, 2022. The trial is expected to last around two to three weeks.

Spencer’s attorneys say “this type of apparel being worn during the trial would serve only to inflame the passions of the jury in violation of the defendant’s right to a fair trial guaranteed by the state and federal constitutions.”

Spencer has a hearing set for Oct. 27, 2021 and his trial is scheduled for January of 2022.

