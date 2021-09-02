Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Amendment passed to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs a little longer

$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command(WAFF 48 News)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Space Command will not be moving out of Colorado Springs just yet.

Representative Doug Lamborn said Thursday morning the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act passed which prohibits the movement of the Space Command until after the Government Accountability Office and the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General reviews are complete.

The House Armed Services Committee passed the 2022 National Defense Authorization by a vote of 57-2.

In a press release, Congressman Lamborn released the following statement:

In January 2021 the U.S. Air Force announced that the space command headquarters would be moving to Huntsville, Alabama which would move the command out of its current location at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

We will update this article as more information becomes

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hunt Park
1 killed, 2 injured in construction accident at Joe Davis Stadium
Police charge suspect with capital murder after teen found dead in Florence
Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin
Governor Ivey appoints new Limestone County Sheriff
Chad Black was reported missing on Monday, August 30.
Missing swimmer found alive at High Falls Park
1 dead, 3 injured following three-vehicle crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Colbert County 911 Center gets new technology system
Colbert County 911 Center gets new technology system
A Madison County mom wants a new law in place in honor of her son
A Madison County mom wants a new law in place in honor of her son
Fort Payne City Schools is extending its mask requirement
Fort Payne City Schools is extending its mask requirement
One dead, two injured after trench collapse in Huntsville
One dead, two injured after trench collapse in Huntsville
New student garden at Tanner Elementary School
New student garden at Tanner Elementary School