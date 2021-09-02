Amendment passed to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs a little longer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Space Command will not be moving out of Colorado Springs just yet.
Representative Doug Lamborn said Thursday morning the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act passed which prohibits the movement of the Space Command until after the Government Accountability Office and the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General reviews are complete.
The House Armed Services Committee passed the 2022 National Defense Authorization by a vote of 57-2.
In a press release, Congressman Lamborn released the following statement:
In January 2021 the U.S. Air Force announced that the space command headquarters would be moving to Huntsville, Alabama which would move the command out of its current location at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.
We will update this article as more information becomes
