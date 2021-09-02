Deals
Alabama surplus auction puts laptops, vehicles and more up for bid

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting a surplus property auction.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the market for a laptop? Maybe your business needs office furniture. You can find items like these, as well as vehicles and other pieces, as the State of Alabama holds its next surplus property auction.

The auction started Thursday and runs through Sept. 8, according to the Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA.

The auction is being held through GovDeals.com with authorized bidders allowed to vie for the items over a weeklong period.

The items can be inspected in person on Friday at the state warehouse at 4590 Mobile Highway. Items can also be seen online at www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.

In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

For more information about the online auction, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call (334) 284-0577.

