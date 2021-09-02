Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Alabama A&M athletics announces mask mandate for 2021 season

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fans who plan to attend Alabama A&M athletic events during the Fall 2021 season will be required to wear masks.

AAMU Athletics released rules and regulations that will now be enforced at all venues and campus-wide.

See revised masks policy below:

  • The University adheres to mandatory mask, gaiters and face shields with masks in public areas on campus, as advised by the CDC. Please note that face shields are not adequate protection when used without a mask.
  • Bandanas in no shape or form are allowed as face protection upon entry to the campus.
  • The public areas on campus include, but are not limited to hallways, elevators, stairwells, bathrooms, open work areas, classrooms, closely confined workspaces, study areas, face-to-face meetings and large gatherings whether located inside or outside where adequate social distancing cannot be achieved.

Spectators are required to wear a mask for entry. Disposal masks will be provided to those without a mask, according to a statement from AAMU Athletics.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin
Governor Ivey appoints new Limestone County Sheriff
Police charge suspect with capital murder after teen found dead in Florence
Chad Black was reported missing on Monday, August 30.
Missing swimmer found alive at High Falls Park
1 dead, 3 injured following three-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Ricardo Bass
Decatur police arrest murder suspect wanted for both Huntsville, Decatur homicides

Latest News

John Hunt Park
2 injured, 1 worker still trapped in construction accident at John Hunt Park
Tips to know during National Preparedness Month
Tips to know during National Preparedness Month
Alabama Department of Public Health introduces COVID-19 vaccine initiative
ADPH introduces new COVID-19 vaccine initiative
ADPH introduces new COVID-19 vaccine initiative