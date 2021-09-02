Alabama A&M athletics announces mask mandate for 2021 season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fans who plan to attend Alabama A&M athletic events during the Fall 2021 season will be required to wear masks.

AAMU Athletics released rules and regulations that will now be enforced at all venues and campus-wide.

See revised masks policy below:

The University adheres to mandatory mask, gaiters and face shields with masks in public areas on campus, as advised by the CDC. Please note that face shields are not adequate protection when used without a mask.

Bandanas in no shape or form are allowed as face protection upon entry to the campus.

The public areas on campus include, but are not limited to hallways, elevators, stairwells, bathrooms, open work areas, classrooms, closely confined workspaces, study areas, face-to-face meetings and large gatherings whether located inside or outside where adequate social distancing cannot be achieved.

Spectators are required to wear a mask for entry. Disposal masks will be provided to those without a mask, according to a statement from AAMU Athletics.

