Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

The next 3 days
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Clouds will begin to break apart a little further into the afternoon hours on your Wednesday. Rain is still in the forecast for your afternoon but showers look mostly off to the west of 65.

Highs today are in the lower to middle 80s with a north breeze… to make things even more comfortable. Lows will continue the cooler trend tonight and drop into the middle to lower 60s overnight.

Temperatures will continue to struggle over the next few days with highs trending below average.

A dry stretch of days will finish off your workweek with temperatures slowly recovering. We will see another shot at spotty showers in our 10 day forecast.

