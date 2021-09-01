U.S. Space and Rocket Center to require masks inside buildings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space and Rocket center will require visitors to wear masks inside the buildings starting Friday, Sept. 3.

All visitors ages three and older are required to wear masks inside buildings and masks will also be required on simulators regardless of vaccination status.

The masking requirement comes after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

