Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows

By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newlywed couple is an internet sensation after using social media to send a sharp message.

Douglas and Dedra Simmons were irritated after eight people were no-shows after RSVPing for their destination wedding in Jamaica.

To make their point, the couple decided to post a fake invoice for the cost of two unused seats on Facebook.

“We didn’t feel any kind of way,” Dedra Simmons said. “We were just being petty.”

The couple said the mock invoice was just for laughs and called it “a teachable moment.”

“One of the couples, they were really apologetic. They did offer to pay us,” Dedra Simmons said. “Of course, we declined it. It wasn’t about the money. We were just trying to send a message.”

Their friends kept the joke going and turned the invoice into T-shirts for the newlyweds.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still breezy with rain ending late tonight
Ida moves through the Tennessee Valley; Share your damage, impact photos
Police searching for homicide suspect after teen found dead in Florence
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren
Ricardo Bass
Decatur police arrest murder suspect wanted for both Huntsville, Decatur homicides
Police lights.
Man charged with shooting, injuring 3-year-old in Sheffield

Latest News

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 9-year-old boy died in the fire.
9-year-old boy killed in fire blamed on scooter charger
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
5 missing, 6 hurt after Navy helicopter crash in Pacific
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 704K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge prepares to rule on Purdue Pharma’s opioid settlement
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school