Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off Southern California

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during flight operations on Oct. 14, 2018, in the East China Sea.(Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday in the ocean off Southern California during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the MH-60S helicopter crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy’s U.S. Pacific Fleet said on Twitter.

The crash happened while the aircraft was “conducting routine flight operations,” according to the Navy. It had been aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets,” the tweet said.

No other details were immediately available.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still breezy with rain ending late tonight
Ida moves through the Tennessee Valley; Share your damage, impact photos
Police lights.
Employee found dead after possible accident at Von Braun Center
Police searching for homicide suspect after teen found dead in Florence
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Arab

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
Patriots cut Cam Newton, clearing way for Mac Jones to start
WVUE Live Hurricane Ida Coverage
Former Sheriff Mike Blakely
Request for new trial filed for Mike Blakely; What happens next
Larry Nassar, the former national team doctor, is serving decades in prison for sexual assault...
USA Gymnastics eyes $425 million settlement with sexual abuse survivors