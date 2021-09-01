Deals
Missing swimmer found alive at High Falls Park

Chad Black was reported missing on Monday, August 30.
Chad Black was reported missing on Monday, August 30.(High Falls Park Board Member)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - After a two-day search, a missing swimmer was found safe in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon.

Thirty-five-year-old Chad Dylan Black was reported missing after swimming at High Falls Park Monday afternoon. WAFF is told Black’s friend reported him missing around 3:40 p.m. and the search began that evening.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the swimmer was found sitting on a rock Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews are on the scene with Black, but his condition is still unknown at this time.

The search for Black was temporarily postponed on Aug. 31 due to weather and rising water threats to human safety, according to DeKalb County Deputy EMA Director, Michael Posey.

Statement from DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:

“We urge the public to use extreme caution in and around water in heavy rain and flooding conditions. These waters are very deceptive and fast currents in the surface are hard, if not impossible to see. We never want to have these kinds of calls.”

Fisher Rescue Squad, High Falls Park Staff, The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Geraldine Rescue Squad, Geraldine Fire Department and DeKalb Ambulance Service were all involved in the search and rescue, according to Sheriff Nick Welden.

WAFF’s Stefante Randall is on the scene working to get you more details. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

