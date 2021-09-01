Mazda Toyota to begin production this year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is set to begin production this year, despite some construction delays and setbacks due to the pandemic.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the total investment of the plant has increased to $2.3 billion.

MTM’s goal is to employ up to 4,000 team members. Right now, it has 2,100 employees. The company is advertising jobs between $17 and $23 per hour, with benefits. A spokesperson stresses that no manufacturing experience is required, and you can learn on the job.

There will be two separate production lines in the plant. One for Toyota, one for Mazda. The Toyota line is expected to open first. It will make Corolla Cross, a new small-SUV twist on the old corolla. The Mazda plant will make a new model SUV.

Officials had hoped to begin rolling these vehicles off the assembly line in spring. The goal is to produce 300,000 vehicles a year once everything is fully up and running.

