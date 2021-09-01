Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Madison County Confederate Monument lawsuit dismissed

The Madison County Commission's request for a waiver to relocate the statue was denied....
The Madison County Commission's request for a waiver to relocate the statue was denied. Commissioners tell us they want to move it, but do it legally.(WAFF)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A lawsuit filed against Madison County by the Alabama Attorney General over the removal of a confederate monument from the courthouse square was dismissed on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Friday, Aug. 27th attorneys representing the county filed a motion to dismiss it, because a $25,000 fine was paid in full by an undisclosed third-party. The motion also mentions the funds do not constitute taxpayer funds nor were they paid by Madison County.

Wednesday, the judge ordered the suit’s dismissal.

The $25,000 represents the full amount of any fine sought by the Attorney General in connection to this lawsuit, according to the motion.

Previously, the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance worked to raise money to pay for the fine. However, the fine was not paid by TVPA according to a spokesperson.

“We did NOT pay the fine and don’t know who did. We agreed with Madison County’s argument that the fine was not required in this case. Thanks for checking,” said David Odom with TVPA.

The monument was relocated in October of 2020, it now sits at Maple Hill Cemetery among confederate graves.

