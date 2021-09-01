Louisiana family evacuates to North Alabama amid Hurricane Ida

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Word of Hurricane Ida pushed many to evacuate Louisiana in order to stay safe, and many can’t return home yet. Louisiana natives Tyler Chauvin and Amanda Beckham packed up their family and drove over six hours to Athens Saturday.

Chauvin and Beckham live in Belle Chasse, just outside of New Orleans. Chauvin says they didn’t want to be directly in the storm’s path.

“Amanda’s 34 weeks pregnant with twins, three weeks till they’re here,” said Chauvin.

Beckham says her doctor made the call for them to leave the state.

“We went in there, she handed us the paperwork and said you need to get out,” said Beckham.

Chauvin says they’re thankful to soon be going back to a home, something many no longer have.

“We got a little bit of wind damage. Now about ten to 15 miles away from us, it’s pretty bad they’ve got water I would say at least eight to nine feet up,” said Chauvin.

The family recalls Hurricane Katrina, and ways warnings have come a long way since 2005.

“We got lucky again. We passed another one and like I said, we go home to some damage but nothing a couple hours of yard work can’t fix. So, we’ll be alright,” said Chauvin.

The family is not leaving North Alabama just yet. They will be staying in Huntsville now to be near a hospital due to Beckham’s pregnancy.

