Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Kraft’s mac and cheese-flavored ice cream is back

Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of...
Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of their mac and cheese-flavored ice cream.(Van Leeuwen Ice Cream via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... mac and cheese?

Kraft macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream is back, and here’s the scoop on how to get it.

The Kraft Heinz Company is partnering again with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the product.

That company is selling $12 pints on its website, with a limit of two per customer.

It also has a link to participating stores, but that information isn’t online as of Wednesday morning.

The two companies launched a limited run of the mac and cheese-flavored ice cream in July and it sold out quickly.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still breezy with rain ending late tonight
Ida moves through the Tennessee Valley; Share your damage, impact photos
Police searching for homicide suspect after teen found dead in Florence
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren
Ricardo Bass
UPDATE: Decatur police arrest murder suspect wanted for both Huntsville and Decatur homicides
Police lights.
3-year-old shot, injured in Sheffield

Latest News

Classroom generic
Decatur City Schools to dismiss early on Friday
Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
Line 3 construction site
Environmentalists, indigenous rights activists continue to protest as Line 3 pipeline project nears